Greenleaf Trust Purchases 3,024 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $201.16. 1,826,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

