Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.51. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

