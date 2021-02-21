Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after buying an additional 2,083,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,076,000 after buying an additional 1,997,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 15,968,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,466,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

