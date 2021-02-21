Greenleaf Trust Sells 110,072 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,818,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110,072 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 67.8% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 5.54% of Stryker worth $5,101,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.53. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

