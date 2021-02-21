Greenleaf Trust Sells 250,293 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,293 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.46% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,554,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,906,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,546,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,070,000 after acquiring an additional 258,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 206,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 380,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $50.60.

