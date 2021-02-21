Greenleaf Trust Sells 42,186 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $105,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,631,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $253.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

