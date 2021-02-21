Greenleaf Trust Sells 5,580 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,117,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,131,105. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

