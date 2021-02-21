Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,249 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $31,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. 39,809,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,772,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.