GridCoin (GRC) Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $17,138.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.