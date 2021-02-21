GridCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.44 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $20,739.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

