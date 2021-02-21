Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.54

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Grin has a total market cap of $35.64 million and $6.88 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,157.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.41 or 0.03386347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.37 or 0.00399558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $721.47 or 0.01240556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00424580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00441864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027578 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00282540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 66,066,000 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

