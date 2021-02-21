Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.