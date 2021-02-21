Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Guidewire Software worth $472,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,266,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 913,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,230,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $146,617.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

