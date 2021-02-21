GXChain (GXC) Price Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $47.73 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,009,222 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.