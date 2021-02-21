H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUL opened at $57.51 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.