Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.67% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $789,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 448,244 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.50 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,376 shares of company stock worth $9,530,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

