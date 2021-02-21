Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Cap of $128.40 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 46% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $128.40 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 87.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,617.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,906.18 or 0.03366763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.00393446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.91 or 0.01211477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.35 or 0.00420988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.61 or 0.00428497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00279167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00026830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002626 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 356,242,841 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

