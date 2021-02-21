Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

