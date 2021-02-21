HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading Up 15.8% This Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $97.01 million and approximately $24.14 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00003335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.04 or 0.00501973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00067424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00093333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00061588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00076926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.96 or 0.00408828 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

