Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Harmonic worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,788 shares of company stock valued at $887,136 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.