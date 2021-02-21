Harmony Price Down 15.6% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $285.21 million and approximately $45.83 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00060183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.31 or 0.00777639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00041208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00058366 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.12 or 0.04725538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00040886 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,252,135,116 coins and its circulating supply is 9,491,061,116 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

