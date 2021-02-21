Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Tops $167.64 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $346.66 or 0.00605136 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $167.64 million and $4.84 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 146.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 501,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,570 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

