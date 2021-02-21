Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $290.74 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $140.59 million and $5.31 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $290.74 or 0.00510221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 501,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,570 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.