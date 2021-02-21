Hashgard Price Down 39.5% Over Last Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $21.66 million and approximately $119,660.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00059192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00776368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.37 or 0.04531092 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

