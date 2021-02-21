Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $159.27 million and $5.34 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 64.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00500982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00062519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00077138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028164 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.15 or 0.00380953 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

Hathor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars.

