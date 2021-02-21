Haven Protocol Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.94 or 0.00013982 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $115.68 million and $704,329.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,768.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.42 or 0.03349439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.58 or 0.00393844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.93 or 0.01218866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.44 or 0.00423544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.57 or 0.00425528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.35 or 0.00275412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,574,183 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.