HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $4,451,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA opened at $177.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,587. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

