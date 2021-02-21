Head to Head Analysis: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,648.97 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -4.17 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiff Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -4,990.52% -95.03% -71.77% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A -302.22% -128.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardiff Oncology and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.66%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Company Profile

Patriot Scientific Corporation operates as an intellectual-property licensing company. The company's Moore Microprocessor Patent portfolio that includes U.S. patents, as well as European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones, portable music players, communications infrastructure, medical equipment, and automobiles. Patriot Scientific Corporation is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.