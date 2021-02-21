Head to Head Analysis: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) vs. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Yalla Group alerts:

This table compares Yalla Group and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics -23.91% -31.98% -17.94%

This table compares Yalla Group and Cardlytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics $210.43 million 19.84 -$17.14 million ($0.75) -202.73

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yalla Group and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cardlytics 1 3 2 0 2.17

Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $77.17, suggesting a potential downside of 49.25%. Given Cardlytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Yalla Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.