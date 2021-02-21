Head-To-Head Comparison: ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) versus DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShotSpotter and DocuSign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $40.75 million 13.74 $1.80 million $0.15 326.20 DocuSign $973.97 million 50.79 -$208.36 million ($0.94) -282.09

ShotSpotter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ShotSpotter and DocuSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 3 3 0 2.50 DocuSign 0 4 15 0 2.79

ShotSpotter presently has a consensus target price of $34.17, indicating a potential downside of 30.17%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $268.61, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Given DocuSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter 6.30% 9.66% 4.79% DocuSign -16.83% -30.14% -7.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats DocuSign on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend or commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control. In addition, the company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. Further, it offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships, and individuals. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

