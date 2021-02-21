Head-To-Head Contrast: Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) & Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cushman & Wakefield and Hang Lung Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 5 0 2.71 Hang Lung Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus price target of $15.79, suggesting a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Hang Lung Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.04% -2.72% Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Hang Lung Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.75 billion 0.41 $200,000.00 N/A N/A Hang Lung Properties $1.13 billion 11.15 $787.55 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has a strategic partnership with Vanke Service. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

