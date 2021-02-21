Head to Head Review: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enphase Energy and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 1 6 11 0 2.56 Sequans Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus price target of $177.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.71%. Sequans Communications has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 40.81%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 24.69% 30.06% 10.78% Sequans Communications -106.29% N/A -43.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enphase Energy and Sequans Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $624.33 million 39.21 $161.15 million $0.67 283.19 Sequans Communications $30.86 million 5.60 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -5.27

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Sequans Communications on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

