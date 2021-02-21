Head to Head Review: Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) & Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo TMM, S.A.B. 0 0 0 0 N/A Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo TMM, S.A.B. -14.24% -7.83% -4.48% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Grupo TMM, S.A.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo TMM, S.A.B. $76.69 million 0.27 $1.67 million N/A N/A Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hermitage Offshore Services beats Grupo TMM, S.A.B. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates through four segments: Specialized Maritime Transportation, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican and international waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services for ships; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2020, it operated through a fleet of 27 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

