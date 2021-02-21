Head to Head Review: Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Longfin and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longfin N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -21.33% -7.60% -6.44%

This table compares Longfin and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longfin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp $380.57 million 12.42 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -38.18

Longfin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of Longfin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Longfin and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 0 10 0 3.00

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $80.09, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Longfin.

Risk & Volatility

Longfin has a beta of 5.73, meaning that its share price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Longfin beats LiveRamp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Longfin Company Profile

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

