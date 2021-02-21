Head-To-Head Review: Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) vs. Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport N/A N/A -97.46% Omnitek Engineering -76.45% N/A -60.02%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Worksport and Omnitek Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worksport and Omnitek Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $1.93 million 25.26 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Omnitek Engineering $960,000.00 2.93 -$720,000.00 N/A N/A

Worksport has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Worksport has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worksport beats Omnitek Engineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. It markets and sells its products through wholesalers, third-party online retailers, distributors, and dealer networks. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in August 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

