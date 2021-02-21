Head-To-Head Survey: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and JER Investors Trust (OTCMKTS:JERT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and JER Investors Trust (OTCMKTS:JERT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and JER Investors Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 8.18 $353.87 million $6.33 15.75 JER Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than JER Investors Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and JER Investors Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 2 12 5 0 2.16 JER Investors Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $88.06, indicating a potential downside of 11.68%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than JER Investors Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JER Investors Trust has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of JER Investors Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and JER Investors Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 21.56% 7.72% 2.45% JER Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats JER Investors Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

JER Investors Trust Company Profile

JER Investors Trust Inc., a specialty finance company, focuses on managing various commercial real estate structured finance products. Its products include commercial mortgage backed securities, mezzanine loans, B-Notes, and mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

