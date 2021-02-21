Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.27% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after acquiring an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 911,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

