Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HTA opened at $27.52 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTA. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

