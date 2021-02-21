HeartBout Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $269,200.43 and approximately $397.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.36 or 0.00771632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00059046 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.58 or 0.04517887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039009 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

