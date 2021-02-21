HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,103.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $490.31 million and approximately $140,103.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003038 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00036275 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020017 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

