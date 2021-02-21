HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Reaches $530.31 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $530.31 million and approximately $131,030.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00036826 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006076 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020537 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

