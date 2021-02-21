HEIDI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,115.00 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, HEIDI has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. HEIDI has a market cap of $3,190.61 and $1,115.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

