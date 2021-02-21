Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $645.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.