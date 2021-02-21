Helix (HLIX) One Day Volume Hits $20.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Helix has traded up 85.6% against the US dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $379,178.44 and $20.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017274 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002801 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,837,433 coins and its circulating supply is 31,711,798 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

