Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $1.68 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $117.26 million and $202,845.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00002915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00398478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.