Hellenic Coin Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $117.15 million and $267,305.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

