Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

