HempCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $5,945.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,521.59 or 0.99711126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00137198 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003679 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,720,760 coins and its circulating supply is 260,585,610 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.