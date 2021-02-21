HempCoin (THC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,297.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $2,297.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,455.99 or 0.99856382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00038370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00155541 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,711,952 coins and its circulating supply is 260,576,802 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

