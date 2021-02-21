Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of HESAF stock traded up $37.48 on Friday, reaching $1,160.58. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,083.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $970.52. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $546.74 and a 12 month high of $1,193.25.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
