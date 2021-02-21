Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of HESAF stock traded up $37.48 on Friday, reaching $1,160.58. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,083.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $970.52. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $546.74 and a 12 month high of $1,193.25.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

